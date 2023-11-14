Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Gwinnett County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton Science Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norcross High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Snellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadowcreek High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Schools at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Weber School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
