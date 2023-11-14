Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Gwinnett County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fulton Science Academy at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14

5:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Norcross High School at Brookwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Meadowcreek High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Schools at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Weber School at Providence Christian Academy