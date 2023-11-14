Hawks vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-4.5
|233.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- In six of nine games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to total more than 233.5 points.
- The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 237.3, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Hawks have compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.
- Atlanta has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Atlanta has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 65.5% chance to win.
Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info
|Hawks vs Pistons Injury Report
|Hawks vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Pistons Prediction
|Hawks vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Hawks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|6
|66.7%
|120.3
|230
|117
|231.2
|234.8
|Pistons
|3
|27.3%
|109.7
|230
|114.2
|231.2
|220.6
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a worse record against the spread in home games (1-3-0) than it does on the road (2-3-0).
- The Hawks average 6.1 more points per game (120.3) than the Pistons allow (114.2).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|3-6
|0-3
|5-4
|Pistons
|5-6
|4-4
|7-4
Hawks vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pistons
|120.3
|109.7
|4
|23
|3-4
|2-0
|5-2
|1-1
|117
|114.2
|23
|20
|1-0
|5-4
|1-0
|2-7
