Tuesday's game features the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) facing off at Georgia State Convocation Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-50 victory for heavily favored Georgia State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 14.

The Owls enter this game after a 62-45 victory against Life (GA) on Friday.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 89, Kennesaw State 50

Other ASUN Predictions

Kennesaw State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls scored 67.7 points per game last season (131st in college basketball) and allowed 67.2 (252nd in college basketball) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

Kennesaw State averaged the same amount of points in ASUN play as overall, 67.7 points per game.

In 2022-23, the Owls averaged 10.6 more points per game at home (73.2) than on the road (62.6).

Kennesaw State gave up 62.8 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.

