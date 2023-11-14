The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) take on the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up 6.3 more points per game last year (67.7) than the Panthers gave up (61.4).

Kennesaw State had a 9-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the 61.3 points per game the Panthers scored were 5.9 fewer points than the Owls allowed (67.2).

Georgia State went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Kennesaw State Schedule