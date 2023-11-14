The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears shot 45.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 43.8% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Mercer went 10-8 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 109th.

The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

Mercer went 12-8 last season when it scored more than 66.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

Mercer scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

The Bears allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

At home, Mercer knocked down 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Upcoming Schedule