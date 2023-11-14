The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot 45.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 43.8% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
  • Mercer went 10-8 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 109th.
  • The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
  • Mercer went 12-8 last season when it scored more than 66.6 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

  • Mercer scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.
  • The Bears allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
  • At home, Mercer knocked down 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.0%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Clark Atlanta L 71-64 Hawkins Arena
11/9/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-61 Jones Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Tennessee State - Raider Arena

