How to Watch Mercer vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Wofford vs Tennessee (6:30 PM ET | November 14)
- Bellarmine vs Chattanooga (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UNC Greensboro vs Vanderbilt (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears shot 45.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 43.8% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
- Mercer went 10-8 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 109th.
- The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
- Mercer went 12-8 last season when it scored more than 66.6 points.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- Mercer scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.
- The Bears allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
- At home, Mercer knocked down 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.0%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Clark Atlanta
|L 71-64
|Hawkins Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Raider Arena
