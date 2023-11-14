The Morehead State Eagles (1-1) meet the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Information

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Alex Gross: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Mark Freeman: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Morehead State Rank Morehead State AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank
216th 69.8 Points Scored 68.7 255th
72nd 66.6 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
134th 32.4 Rebounds 31.6 187th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.9 320th
128th 13.7 Assists 12.8 193rd
84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

