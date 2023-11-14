Today's NBA slate features 10 games, including a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets face the Miami Heat

The Heat go on the road to face the Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 3-6

3-6 MIA Record: 6-4

6-4 CHA Stats: 116.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)

116.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th) MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -3.5

MIA -3.5 MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 224.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers travel to face the 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSIN

NBCS-PH and BSIN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 8-1

8-1 IND Record: 6-4

6-4 PHI Stats: 120.7 PPG (third in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)

120.7 PPG (third in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (eighth) IND Stats: 126.0 PPG (first in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -5.5

PHI -5.5 PHI Odds to Win: -225

-225 IND Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 240.5 points

The Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-9

2-9 ATL Record: 5-4

5-4 DET Stats: 109.7 PPG (24th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th)

109.7 PPG (24th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th) ATL Stats: 120.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -4.5

ATL -4.5 ATL Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 233.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Orlando Magic

The Magic hit the road the Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 5-5

5-5 ORL Record: 5-4

5-4 BKN Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th) ORL Stats: 110.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG) ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -2.5

BKN -2.5 BKN Odds to Win: -135

-135 ORL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 218.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs take to the home court of the Thunder on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 6-4

6-4 SA Record: 3-7

3-7 OKC Stats: 115.9 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

115.9 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th) SA Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -9.5

OKC -9.5 OKC Odds to Win: -375

-375 SA Odds to Win: +300

+300 Total: 237.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 4-6

4-6 DAL Record: 8-2

8-2 NO Stats: 109.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)

109.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (22nd) DAL Stats: 124.1 PPG (second in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -3.5

DAL -3.5 DAL Odds to Win: -165

-165 NO Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 239.5 points

The Utah Jazz take on the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers travel to face the Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 3-7

3-7 POR Record: 3-6

3-6 UTA Stats: 113.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)

113.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th) POR Stats: 106.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

UTA Odds to Win: -275

-275 POR Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 229.5 points

The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 8-2

8-2 LAC Record: 3-6

3-6 DEN Stats: 114.8 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

114.8 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fifth) LAC Stats: 113.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -5.5

DEN -5.5 DEN Odds to Win: -250

-250 LAC Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 223.5 points

The Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 6-5

6-5 MIN Record: 7-2

7-2 GS Stats: 114.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (10th)

114.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (10th) MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (17th in NBA), 103.1 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -2.5

GS -2.5 GS Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 221.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 5-5

5-5 MEM Record: 2-8

2-8 LAL Stats: 111.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (21st)

111.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (21st) MEM Stats: 108.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4.5

LAL -4.5 LAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 MEM Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 227.5 points

