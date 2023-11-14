Can we anticipate Roman Josi lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Josi has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 24:29 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 28:47 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:10 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 27:33 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:23 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 25:45 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:42 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:23 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

