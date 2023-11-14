Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spalding County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Spalding County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spalding County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stockbridge High School at Spalding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Griffin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.