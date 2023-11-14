Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taliaferro County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Taliaferro County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Taliaferro County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taliaferro County High School at Towns County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Hiawassee, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
