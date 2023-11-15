Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are two of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers play at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +164)
  • The 31 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (30.5).
  • He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).
  • Embiid's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 2.5 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Embiid has connected on two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +120)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 28.5. That is 1.8 less than his season average.
  • He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He makes 4.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 20.5-point over/under for Tobias Harris on Wednesday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 4.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Harris averages two assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Harris averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 29.5-point over/under for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average.
  • He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).
  • Tatum averages four assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Tatum averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -145) 2.5 (Over: +104)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Jaylen Brown is 22.5 points. That is 2.2 fewer than his season average of 24.7.
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Brown's season-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (2.5).
  • Brown has made 3.7 three pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

