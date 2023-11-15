De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Hunter put up 16 points and five assists in a 126-120 win against the Pistons.

In this article, we break down Hunter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-125)

Over 13.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks allowed 42 rebounds per contest last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Knicks allowed 25.1 per contest last season, ranking them 13th in the NBA.

The Knicks allowed 13 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the league in that category.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 32 27 6 1 3 1 0

