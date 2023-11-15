The Atlanta Hawks, with Dejounte Murray, hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Murray posted 32 points, 10 assists and three steals in a 126-120 win versus the Pistons.

Below, we look at Murray's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks gave up 42 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 35 18 7 6 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.