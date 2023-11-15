The New York Knicks visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julius Randle, Trae Young and others in this outing.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -130) 9.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 25.5-point prop total for Young on Wednesday is 4.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 21.3.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 2.5).

Young averages 10 assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Young has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +102)

The 20.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Wednesday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Murray has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Jalen Johnson is scoring 14.5 points per game, 1.0 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 7.5.

Johnson has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 less than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 13.7 points Randle has scored per game this season is 9.8 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +102)

The 25.5-point over/under for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 5.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (20).

He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brunson has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

He has hit four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

