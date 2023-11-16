The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) play the Auburn Tigers (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 72.8 149th
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.5 274th
281st 11.8 Assists 14.1 101st
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.