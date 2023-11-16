Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Chatham County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodville-Tompkins High School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.