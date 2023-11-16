Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Forsyth County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Promise Preparatory Academy at Sugar Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
