Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fulton County, Georgia today? We have what you need here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside Military Academy at Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Weber School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Paran Christian School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
