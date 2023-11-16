Thursday's contest that pits the Mercer Bears (1-2) against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at Hawkins Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-55 in favor of Mercer, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last outing 85-59 against Georgia Southern on Monday.

Georgia vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Georgia vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 82, Georgia 55

Other SEC Predictions

Georgia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game last season (scoring 67.1 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball while allowing 58.7 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball) and had a +283 scoring differential overall.

In SEC action, Georgia averaged 1.4 fewer points (65.7) than overall (67.1) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs scored 2.2 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (66.4).

At home, Georgia conceded 53.9 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (65.8).

