Thursday's contest at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 101-37 win as our model heavily favors Jacksonville.

The Eagles' last outing was an 85-59 loss to Georgia on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 101, Georgia Southern 37

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (scoring 79.0 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 70.7 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball) and had a +259 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Georgia Southern scored 75.2 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 79.0 overall.

At home, the Eagles averaged 84.6 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 76.2.

Georgia Southern gave up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (72.2) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.