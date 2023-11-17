Friday's game at Neville Arena has the California Golden Bears (3-0) matching up with the Auburn Tigers (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-60 victory, heavily favoring Cal.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Tigers secured a 76-56 win over Rutgers.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Cal Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 70, Auburn 60

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +23 scoring differential last season, putting up 66.6 points per game (145th in college basketball) and giving up 65.9 (222nd in college basketball).

With 59.4 points per game in SEC tilts, Auburn tallied 7.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.6 PPG).

The Tigers averaged 71.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 56.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Auburn surrendered 59.7 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 75.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.