The Auburn Tigers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Golden Bears have also taken three games in a row.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Bears scored an average of 68.1 points per game last year, only 2.2 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers gave up.

Cal went 11-3 last season when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

Last year, the 66.6 points per game the Tigers averaged were just 3.0 fewer points than the Golden Bears gave up (69.6).

When Auburn put up more than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-2.

Last season, the Tigers had a 35.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents made.

The Golden Bears shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 12.1 percentage points below the 52.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

