Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (2-1) will meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Auburn Top Players (2022-23)
- Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)
- Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
