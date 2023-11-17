Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bartow County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Bartow County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bartow County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Eastside High School at Cartersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
