Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Bogdanovic, in his last game (November 15 loss against the Knicks), put up 28 points and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Bogdanovic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-110)

Over 2.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Over 2.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-156)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per game last season, third in the league.

The 76ers allowed 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the league.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.2.

The 76ers gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 18 9 2 1 2 0 1

