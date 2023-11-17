Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Forsyth County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
