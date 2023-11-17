Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fulton County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arlington Christian School at St Francis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Wilson Academy at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at Loganville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.