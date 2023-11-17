If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Fulton County, Georgia this week, we've got the information below.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Mount Vernon School at Prince Avenue Christian School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 17
Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge High School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Langston Hughes High School at Rome High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Rome, GA

Rome, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Colquitt County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Moultree, GA

Moultree, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Brunswick High School at Marist School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lovett School at Carroll County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dalton High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Murray High School at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Collins Hill High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Woodward Academy