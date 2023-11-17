The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot at a 41.1% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes averaged.
  • Georgia compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shot above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hurricanes finished 133rd.
  • The Bulldogs' 68.5 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.
  • Georgia went 8-6 last season when it scored more than 71.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 81.5 away.
  • At home, Georgia drained 6.8 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oregon L 82-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 Wake Forest W 80-77 Stegeman Coliseum
11/12/2023 North Carolina Central W 64-54 Stegeman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Miami (FL) - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Winthrop - Stegeman Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.