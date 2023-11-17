How to Watch Georgia vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Georgia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot at a 41.1% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes averaged.
- Georgia compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shot above 44.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hurricanes finished 133rd.
- The Bulldogs' 68.5 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.
- Georgia went 8-6 last season when it scored more than 71.9 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 81.5 away.
- At home, Georgia drained 6.8 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oregon
|L 82-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 80-77
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 64-54
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
