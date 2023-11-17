The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia State (-5.5) 153.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia State (-5.5) 154.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Georgia State compiled a 5-21-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last season, 13 Panthers games hit the over.
  • Northern Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Last year, 15 of the Huskies' games went over the point total.

Georgia State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Bookmakers rate Georgia State much higher (83rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (115th).
  • The implied probability of Georgia State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

