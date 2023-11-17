Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Georgia State Panthers (1-1) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.
Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-5.5)
|153.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-5.5)
|154.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia State compiled a 5-21-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 13 Panthers games hit the over.
- Northern Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Last year, 15 of the Huskies' games went over the point total.
Georgia State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Bookmakers rate Georgia State much higher (83rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (115th).
- The implied probability of Georgia State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.