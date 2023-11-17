Friday's game between the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-81, with Georgia State taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 83, Northern Illinois 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-1.9)

Georgia State (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State Performance Insights

With 66.7 points scored per game and 69.4 points allowed last year, Georgia State was 308th in college basketball offensively and 153rd defensively.

With 31.4 rebounds per game and 30.0 rebounds conceded, the Panthers were 201st and 101st in the country, respectively, last year.

Georgia State was 324th in college basketball in assists (11.1 per game) last year.

The Panthers were the 17th-worst squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.3 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.5%) last season.

Georgia State gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 313th, respectively, in college basketball.

Georgia State took 31.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 68.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22% of Georgia State's buckets were 3-pointers, and 78% were 2-pointers.

