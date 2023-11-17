The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) play the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia State Rank Georgia State AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 72.0 169th 153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 75.0 311th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 30.0 278th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 342nd 5.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 324th 11.1 Assists 12.6 211th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

