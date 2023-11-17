Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Gwinnett County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Gwinnett High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Snellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Killian Hill Christian School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
