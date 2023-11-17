Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Lanier High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Collins Hill High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gwinnett High School at Walton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Buford High School at Norcross High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Peachtree Ridge High School at Mill Creek High School