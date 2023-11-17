Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Harris County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Statesboro High School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.