Hawks vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (6-5) face the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 234.5 in the matchup.
Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-1.5
|234.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points seven times.
- Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 237.5, 3.0 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread.
- Atlanta has won three of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won three of its six games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.
Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info
Hawks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|7
|63.6%
|120.3
|240.2
|117.2
|229.4
|233.4
|76ers
|4
|36.4%
|119.9
|240.2
|112.2
|229.4
|225.0
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse when playing at home, covering one time in five home games, and three times in six road games.
- The 120.3 points per game the Hawks put up are 8.1 more points than the 76ers give up (112.2).
- Atlanta is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|4-7
|1-5
|7-4
|76ers
|8-3
|2-1
|7-4
Hawks vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Hawks
|76ers
|120.3
|119.9
|3
|4
|4-5
|3-1
|6-3
|3-1
|117.2
|112.2
|23
|13
|3-4
|6-2
|4-3
|6-2
