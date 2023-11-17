The Atlanta Hawks (6-5) face the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 234.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -1.5 234.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points seven times.

Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 237.5, 3.0 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

Atlanta has won three of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its six games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 7 63.6% 120.3 240.2 117.2 229.4 233.4 76ers 4 36.4% 119.9 240.2 112.2 229.4 225.0

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse when playing at home, covering one time in five home games, and three times in six road games.

The 120.3 points per game the Hawks put up are 8.1 more points than the 76ers give up (112.2).

Atlanta is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Hawks and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 4-7 1-5 7-4 76ers 8-3 2-1 7-4

Hawks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Hawks 76ers 120.3 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 6-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

