Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Houston County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Perry High School at Bainbridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Woodward Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ware County High School at Warner Robins High School