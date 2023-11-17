The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was eight percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
  • Mercer put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Bears' 68.7 points per game last year were just 0.4 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up.
  • Mercer went 11-5 last season when it scored more than 68.3 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Mercer put up 72.5 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (66.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (70.9).
  • At home, Mercer made 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (35%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Clark Atlanta L 71-64 Hawkins Arena
11/9/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-61 Jones Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Morehead State L 74-66 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Tennessee State - Raider Arena
12/1/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

