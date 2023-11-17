How to Watch Michigan State vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- In games Michigan State shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.
- The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 357th.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans averaged were just 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).
- When Michigan State totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 42.4% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Butler had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 280th.
- The Bulldogs' 65.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed.
- Butler had a 13-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.
- The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.0 away from home.
- Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Butler Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.3.
- Butler knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Acrisure Arena
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 81-47
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.