Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Paulding County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Paulding County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Paulding County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Hiram High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Jefferson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Paulding High School at Grayson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.