Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Polk County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
Polk County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Cedartown High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Rockmart High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Rockmart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
