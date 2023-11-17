Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockdale County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Rockdale County, Georgia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Rockdale County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Grove High School at Heritage High School - Conyers
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Conyers, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Wilson Academy at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
