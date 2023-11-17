Saddiq Bey and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bey, in his most recent game (November 15 loss against the Knicks), produced 16 points and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-110)

Over 10.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per game last year, third in the NBA.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 41.2 boards per contest.

The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per contest last season (sixth in the league).

The 76ers gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last year, fifth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Saddiq Bey vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 27 15 3 1 3 0 0 1/10/2023 34 17 4 2 0 1 0 1/8/2023 29 2 1 1 0 1 1 12/21/2022 27 11 3 1 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.