Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Thomas County, Georgia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Thomas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Jonesboro High School at Thomas County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Thomasville, GA

Thomasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at Calvary Day School