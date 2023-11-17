Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Troup County, Georgia has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
LaGrange High School at Benedictine Military School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: LAGRANGE, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Model High School at Callaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: LAGRANGE, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup County High School at Spalding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: LAGRANGE, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.