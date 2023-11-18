The Auburn Tigers (6-4) will clash with the New Mexico State Aggies (8-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Auburn vs. New Mexico State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 32, New Mexico State 16

Auburn 32, New Mexico State 16 Auburn has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, New Mexico State has been the underdog five times and won three of those games.

The Aggies have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

The Tigers have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico State (+25.5)



New Mexico State (+25.5) Auburn is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 25.5 points or more (in two chances).

New Mexico State owns a record of 6-2-1 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) Auburn and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 48.5 points five times this season.

In the New Mexico State's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 48.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 58 points per game, 9.5 points more than the total of 48.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 50.7 52.8 Implied Total AVG 33.1 35.6 30.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 49.5 53.4 Implied Total AVG 28.4 27.7 28.8 ATS Record 6-2-1 2-1-0 4-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-1-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 0-0 3-2

