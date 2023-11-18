Our projection model predicts the Auburn Tigers will defeat the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico State (+25.5) Toss Up (48.5) Auburn 32, New Mexico State 16

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 96.2% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Tigers are 5-5-0 this year.

Auburn has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Tigers games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 48.5, 3.3 points fewer than the average total in Auburn games thus far this season.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies are 6-2-1 against the spread this year.

Three of the Aggies' nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

New Mexico State games this season have averaged an over/under of 52.1 points, 3.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 29.3 20.5 34.4 19.0 24.2 22.0 New Mexico State 28.7 20.8 32.4 19.8 25.7 21.7

