Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Berrien County, Georgia, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berrien County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berrien High School at Bacon County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Alma, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.