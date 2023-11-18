There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 12 college football schedule, including the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Tennessee Volunteers that is a must-watch for football fans in Georgia.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia (-9.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at Georgia Southern Eagles

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-5.5)

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-31.5)

Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)

