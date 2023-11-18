Sun Belt foes meet when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

On offense, Georgia Southern ranks 33rd in the FBS with 435.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 88th in total defense (391.9 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, Old Dominion is generating 23 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.4 points given up per game).

For more specifics of this matchup, keep reading.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Old Dominion 435.4 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (98th) 391.9 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (85th) 128.7 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.1 (68th) 306.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.9 (99th) 21 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 2,958 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 64.7% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 817 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (33 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's team-high 778 yards as a receiver have come on 79 receptions (out of 107 targets) with four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 59 passes while averaging 61.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb's 28 receptions are good enough for 433 yards and two touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 1,636 yards (163.6 per game) while completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 142 yards with one touchdown.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 69 carries for 561 yards, or 56.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has rushed for 491 yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams leads his team with 406 receiving yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has caught 26 passes and compiled 355 receiving yards (35.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's 35 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

